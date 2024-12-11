CIS generation tender 1 will deliver 2.75 GW of solar generation to the NEM

In total, the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 1 – National Electricity Market (NEM) Generation, has delivered 6.38 GW of renewable generation projects, which collectively will provide power to 3 million households.

The bulk, or 63% are solar developments, supported by 3.5 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Total allocation by state sees New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria both winning seven bids, amounting respectively to 3.7 GW plus 904 MWh of battery storage, and 1.6 GW plus 1,458 MWh of storage.

Two projects in South Australia will generate 574 MW and three in Queensland amount to 550 MW plus 1,200 MWh of storage.

As well as meaningful and contractually binding social licence agreements, the projects include $660 million (USD 421.2 million) for community development initiatives, $280 million for First Nations benefits, and over $14 billion invested in local suppliers and businesses.

A further $60 million has been allocated to local employment opportunities and new jobs and training programs, including apprenticeships and renewable energy education initiatives.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the government is delivering Australian households and businesses an energy system that is lowest cost, more reliable and better equipped to power Australian homes and businesses now and into the future.

“We are also making sure that the communities who host these projects see the benefits of them – with strong commitment to use Australian manufacturing and hire local people.”

Successful solar or hybrid developers include Ireland-headquartered Elgin Energy and London-based Lightsource bp, which both won three bids apiece, Sydney-based Edify Energy with two, and one each between ACS (CIMIC Group company Pacific Partnerships), China’s Risen Energy, European Energy Australia and Gentari, a subsidiary of Malaysian headquartered fossil fuel giant Petronas.

Elgin’s bids were fruitful for its NSW 60 MW Glanmire solar farm and 104 MWh BESS, and in Victoria, its 250 MW Barwon solar farm, supported by 500 MWh BESS, and 125 MW Elaine Solar farm, bolstered by a 250 MWh BESS.

In NSW, Lightsource bp’s 700 MW Sandy Creek and 450 MW Goulburn River solar farms won bids, while its third successful project is the Victorian 300 MW West Mokoan solar farm and 560 MWh BESS.

Both of Edify’s bid wins are located in Queensland for two solar power stations, the 600 MW Majors Creek solar and 600 MWh BESS project, plus the 150 MW Ganymirra solar and 600 MWh BESS.

Also in Queensland, ACS’ bid is for the 250 MW Hopeland solar farm, and further single bid wins go to European Energy Australia’s 46 MW Mokoan solar farm, Gentari’s 64 MW Barnawartha solar and 138.8 MWh BESS, and Risen for the 205 MW Campbells Forest solar farm.

Most of the winning projects are expected to begin operating between 2026 and 2028.