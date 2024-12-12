Gas generation plant in New Zealand to be replaced by Lightsource bp solar farm

Under the shadow of the dormant Taranaki Mounga volcano, a 170 MW New Zealand solar and battery project developed through a joint venture between London-headquartered Lightsource bp and Wellington-based Contact Energy is in process.

Expected to generate 298,000 MWh of clean energy annually, or the equivalent of annual demand from about 42,000 homes.

Located 390 kilometres south of Auckland, the solar energy produced by the Stratford array will replace generation from Contact’s gas-fired Combined Cycle Plant, in a move by Contact to transition from fossil fuels.

Still in early stages of development, Lightsource bp and Contact expect construction to begin in 2026 and be completed by the end of 2027.

The JV was formed in 2022 to develop multiple projects in New Zealand including the $301 million (USD 192.8 million) 160 MW Kowhai Park adjacent to Christchurch International Airport, which broke ground in August 2024, and will feature 300,000 panels across 2230 hectares.

Lightsource bp will build, own and operate the solar farm, with Contact purchasing 80% of electricity generated under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The array is expected to be operation in Q2 2026.

The companies are also developing the 160 MW dc Glorit solar farm, located on the Kaipara Coast, north of Kaukapakapa, Auckland.