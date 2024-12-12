Edify’s hybrid projects get double tick from capacity investment scheme

Sydney-headquartered renewable energy company Edify Energy has been awarded two Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) agreements for its hybrid co-located 150 MW Ganymirra and 150 MW Majors Creek solar and battery power stations in Townsville, North Queensland.

These landmark dispatchable renewable electricity projects will bring a further 300 MW of clean energy generation to the Queensland market across the two projects, including 360 MWp of solar and 300 MW / 1,200 MWh of lithium-ion battery energy storage.

Both are expected to be operational in 2028 and will generate 800,000 MWh per annum, enough electricity to support 120,000 households through the deployment of hybrid technology through DC-coupling of the low cost solar and dispatchable batteries, behind a single set of grid-forming inverters.

Edify Energy Chief Executive John Cole said the Ganymirra and Majors Creek Solar Power Stations are set to make a major contribution to the National Electricity Market.

“Not just by way of a meaningful injection into the local Townsville economy, but through the adoption of best-in-class technologies that will bring stable and dispatchable solar energy to the network in the most efficient way possible,” Cole said.

“Once again Edify is an innovator at the frontier of technology deployment to support the energy transition. These projects and this asset class represent the next natural step in our journey, by combining our experience in first delivering solar, then grid forming batteries.”

Community benefits include the creation of an estimated 420 jobs during construction and 30 for project operations, in excess of $450 million investment into the local community, First Nations businesses and local supply chains.

The 150 MW Ganymirra Solar Power Station and 150 MW Majors Creek Solar Power Station, co-located in Majors Creek, Queensland are set to make a major contribution to the clean energy economy of Townsville, with a $450m injection into the local community, First Nations business, local employment and local supply chains.

The Ganymirra and Majors Creek Solar Power Stations are to be built on Thul Garrie Waja Country, the traditional lands of the Bindal People.