GoodWe releases three-phase high-voltage hybrid inverter in Australia

China’s solar inverter manufacturer GoodWe has released its ET G2 Series in Australia and New Zealand, a 6-15 kW three-phase high-voltage hybrid inverter.

The ET G2 is tailored to the Australian and New Zealand household market, offering features like smart load control, 100% unbalanced output, and streamlined installation.

To further enhance energy storage capabilities, the ET G2 is fully compatible with GoodWe’s Lynx F G2 battery storage system, which has recently been approved by the Clean Energy Council (CEC).

GoodWe Australia and New Zealand Country Manager Dean Williamson said the ET G2 strengthens the company’s growing range of energy storage solutions, from 6 kW to 30 kW three-phase systems with paralleling capabilities.

“The added flexibility of additional MPPTs ensures maximising roof space, while the inbuilt meter provides improved ease of installation and decreases both cost and installation time for installers onsite,” Williamson said.

The ET G2 also features expanded power options of 12 kW and 15 kW, and is equipped with 200% DC oversizing, 98.2% efficiency, and an inbuilt smart meter to simplify energy monitoring.

It includes up to three maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) to maximise energy generation in variable conditions and the inverter supports parallel connections of up to six units, providing scalability for future needs.

The Lynx F G2 battery requires two modules (6.4 kWh) as a minimum, offering greater flexibility and efficiency. Backup power activation is under 10 milliseconds, and ensures essential loads remain operational during outages.