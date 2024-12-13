Solar tracker withstands severe cyclonic winds up to 288 km/h with fixed tilt system

Valencia-based solar tracking solutions company PV Hardware (PVH) says its new permanent presence in Australia will ensure faster project adaptations and on-the-ground technical support, particularly important for regions facing unique environmental challenges, such as high-wind zones.

PVH’s newest offering, the Axone Duo Infinity Solar Tracker system has been engineered to withstand Australia’s harshest conditions, up to Wind Region C, which is cyclonic wind speeds up to 238 km/h.

With rapid stow times of under 120 seconds, this tracker provides maximum protection against extreme winds and offers up to 30% energy gains through bifacial module optimisation.

Additionally, PVH offers the SolarFix fixed tilt system, specifically designed to meet the challenges of extreme Wind Region D, which is severe cyclonic wind speeds of up to 288 km/h.

PVH Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Global Emilio Jose Garcia told pv magazine the Axone Infinity Solar Tracker’s ability to withstand windy conditions, has been improved and it can resist the worst conditions.

“Now, it doesn’t matter where you install the tracker. We have done our testing with CCP Wind Engineering Consultants, and we have been doing wind tunnel tests here in Australia, and in their wind tunnel in the USA,” Garcia said.

“The product is an evolution of the previous product to be more resilient and to have standard components found in all the factories globally. We have integrated all the factories so we can share product between them and be more flexible if there are global problems with shipping for example, to stay competitive.

While PVH has factories in Valenica, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Houston Texas, the Australia government does not offer incentives to manufacture but does require companies to produce some local content.

“In Australia, we are working with many businesses here and we have been to local suppliers and we’re providing the tooling and knowledge to produce our components locally,” Garcia said.

Axone Duo Infinity has the lowest number of motors and controllers per string on the market, and allows for a large number of combinations to adapt to any configuration: linked or unlinked, with 2, 3 or 4 strings per row.

PV Hardware Australia Vice President Sales Trevor De Vries said having a local office also ensures PVH provides tailored solutions and support to optimise project performance.

“This local presence strengthens our ability to deliver reliable solar tracking systems that meet the demands of Australia’s rapidly growing solar industry and we aim to collaborate more closely with developers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) entities, and project installers across Australia.

PVH has over 2.5 GW of PVH trackers already installed nationwide including the 200 MW Blue Grass project in Queensland, which uses the company’s Axone Duo Trackers, and achieved 22.7% AC capacity factor (CF) in June 2024.

PVH announced the opening of an office in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW) in November 2024.