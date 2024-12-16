Lightsource bp bumps capacity of nation’s clean projects starting construction over 8 GW

London-headquartered renewables developer Lightsource bp, wholly owned by oil and gas giant BP, has started construction of its million panel Goulburn River hybrid project in NSW, which was also the subject of one of 19 successful bids in the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 1.

It has also started construction on the 222 MW / 640 MWh Woolooga Battery Energy Storage System in Queensland, which will be co-located with the 500-hectare, 214 MW Woolooga solar farm.

The 585 MWdc Goulburn River solar farm, located near Merriwa, New South Wales, will be one of the largest approved single solar farms in the state to reach this stage to date, and located between the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and the Hunter Central Coast REZ.

It will produce approximately 1.3 TWh of renewable energy annually, powering the equivalent of 225,000 homes, and is expected to save 910,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

Lightsource bp Asia Pacific (APAC) Chief Operating Officer Adam Pegg said Australia is perfectly positioned to deliver on its energy transition, with abundant renewable resources that not only meet domestic needs but also offer significant potential for energy exports.

“While there’s ongoing debate about the role of nuclear, the reality is that we have solutions today for firmed renewables – wind and solar backed by batteries – which are already proving to be the most cost-effective and reliable energy solution,” Pegg said.

“These projects set a new benchmark for how we approach all future developments, demonstrating how market-driven innovation can deliver cost-effective solutions that meet growing energy demands.”

Woolooga battery energy storage system

The Woolooga battery energy storage system (BESS), scheduled to be operational by 2026, is located 25 kilometres northwest of Gympie, Queensland, and co-located with the Woolooga solar farm.

It will consist of 128 battery units, capable of storing up to 640 MWh of energy with an export capacity of 222 MW.

Lightsource bp considers battery storage as a highly complementary enabler of low-cost dispatchable solar and wind generation.

Pegg said by embracing firmed renewables, Lightsource bp can build a modern energy grid that is cleaner, more resilient, and capable of powering the nation’s growth, driving both economic progress and sustainable development in a rapidly changing world.

Rystad Energy Australian Renewables Research Senior Analyst David Dixon commented that the Lightsource bp announcement takes the capacity starting construction from utility solar, wind and batteries to over 8 GW.

“Utility batteries continue to be the standout with about 4.9 GW / 13 GWh breaking ground this year. It was still a relatively to strong year for utility solar and wind with 3.4 GW starting construction, but the pace needs to quicken in order to hit the 2030 target,” Dixon said.

Since its entry into the country in 2018, Lightsource bp has developed and financed more than 1.2 GW and continues to progress its solar and battery storage portfolio of more than 7.5 GW across Australia and New Zealand.