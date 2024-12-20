Newcastle water-based battery developer wins $2.1 million grant for prototype

New South Wales (NSW)-based battery manufacturer Allegro Energy has received a $2.1 million (USD 1.3 million) grant from the state’s government to create a sustainable, water-based battery prototype, using its proprietary microemulsion electrolyte (ME) technology, recognised as a critical energy breakthrough.

Located in the Hunter region, 250 kilometres north of Sydney, the company will create its prototype made primarily from locally manufactured components and aim for a capacity to store energy for more than 10 hours.

Allegro joins Rux Energy, Number 8 bio, and PlasmaLeap Technologies as the four grant recipients of the $7 million NSW Environmental Trust’s (NSW ETs) Clean Technology Research and Development Grant program.

Allegro Energy Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Thomas Nann said on LinkedIn, the company is grateful for the grant, which will enable it to rapidly develop battery manufacturing locally to help deliver a clean energy future for Australia and the rest of the world.

“Being located in the Hunter region is a bonus for us because the skills we need are all available in our local community, which is currently grappling with a transition from its traditional industries,” Nann said.

The NSW ET’s Clean Technology Research and Development Grant program supports early stage research and development of innovative technologies, services or processes to help decarbonise NSW industries.