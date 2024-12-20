Global expansion for Azzo technology made possible through USA investment

Australian technology company Azzo has secured strategic investment from United States-headquartered clean energy investment company Angeleno Group to accelerate worldwide growth.

As well, the development and impact of Azzo’s EnergyX Internet of Things (IoT) platform which can comprehensively manage energy systems including renewables and electrification initiatives for efficiency, sustainability and resilience through microgrids.

EnergyX has already made an impact in Australia by optimising renewable energy management, addressing grid instability and supporting the transition to a more sustainable, resilient energy ecosystem, as seen at Sydney-headquartered Spark Renewables’ Bomen Solar Farm, located 10 kilometres northeast of Wagga Wagga in New South Wales (NSW).

Azzo Chief Executive Officer James DiLiberto said the company’s commitment to sustainability and energy management remains its guiding purpose.

“Angeleno Group’s backing allows us to make a broader impact in the energy transition alongside its other innovative portfolio companies advancing decarbonisation and sustainability outcomes,” DiLiberto said.

Angeleno Group Partner Anil Tammineedi said AZZO has developed a compelling energy management solution.

“We are excited to contribute to AZZO’s growth journey and support their expansion into new markets” Tammineedi said.

At the Bomen Solar Farm Azzo implemented new functions in its control system to help make it more reliable in the electrical network with the deployment of a communications network and SCADA system.

These allow for integration of the solar farm’s key components, including interconnecting the 132 V / 33 kV substation switchboard, SMA power plant controller (PPC), medium voltage power stations units (MVPS), Nextracker tracking systems, meteorological stations and power quality metering.

The SCADA system integrates the above key components into a single power control and monitoring system for the power plant owner, Spark Renewables, and the operation and maintenance provider, Beon.

Access has also been provided for ongoing maintenance by key suppliers – SMA for inverters and Nextracker for the tracking system.