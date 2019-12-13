Hi-tech energy storage center opens at Deakin University

A $6 million-plus hi-tech energy storage center that will seek to develop new energy storage technologies for Australia has officially opened at Deakin University on Friday. The new StorEnergy center will produce materials on a commercial scale for electrolytes and high energy density electrodes, as well as serve as an energy training hub with regular private sector interface.

By working closely with industry partners, StorEnergy researchers will design and manufacture new energy storage devices and components, including advanced Li-ion, supercapacitors, and solid-state Li and Na batteries, with improved rate capability, capacity and safety. The list of partner organizations includes Boron Molecular, CSIRO, DST Group, SupraG Energy, Calix Ltd, Sensorplex, Ionic Industries, Ciditec, Sentek, M Brodribb Pty Ltd, and Raedyne Systems.

“StorEnergy symbolises the type of partnership that Deakin is prioritising, and we believe this is the future of innovation in Australia,” said Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Iain Martin. Deakin’s StorEnergy operations will also utilise the expertise of higher education partners Monash University, Melbourne University, Queensland University of Technology and the University of South Australia.

“The facilities, processes and partnerships we have in place will equip the next generation of researchers and the energy technology workforce with the skills needed to drive innovation, exploration and investigation,” said director of the centre and Alfred Deakin Professor, Maria Forsyth. “The potential of this centre excites me as a scientist and the fact we will initially employ 15 PhD students, five research fellows and a research engineer makes me proud as this centre’s first Director.”

Deakin expects the centre to unearth knowledge and create intellectual property in advanced energy materials, batteries and battery-control systems that will help small to medium-sized businesses play a world-leading role to advance and produce new storage technologies.