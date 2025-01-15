RACV adds virtual power plant services to suite of membership offerings

The Melbourne-headquartered Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV) motoring interest advocacy organisation has added virtual power plant (VPP) services to its catalogue of membership offerings.

Announcing VPP installations at its Torquay and Inverloch resorts, respectively 100 kilometres southwest and 150 southeast, from Melbourne, where solar arrays and battery storage systems have previously been installed.

RACV Solar’s VPP is one of the first of its kind to participate in the very-fast frequency control ancillary services (FCAS) market managed by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

The VPP aggregates over 1 MW of battery capacity from the Torquay and Inverloch resorts – the storage equivalent of approximately 20 average electric vehicle batteries.

The integrated software used to allow the VPP to participate in the very fast 1-second market, has been sourced from Sydney-headquartered technology company PowerSync Technologies.

PowerSync Technologies Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Naismith explained to pv magazine that its platform reliably operates in the very fast, 1-second market.

“PowerSync allows RACV’s batteries to operate on site but also take advantage of opportunities in the energy market, so we optimise site operation as well as operating in the FCAS and wholesale market arbitrage,” Naismith said.

“The platform has three modules where we have the edge module, which is how we integrate systems on site to operate the battery, then the cloud module, which optimises the available capacity, and the market module.”

RACV General Manager Energy Services Greg Edye said that following its own successful deployment of a VPP, RACV was pleased to offer its VPP product to help other businesses contribute to a cleaner energy future.

“By installing a virtual power plant at our resorts, we have been able to realise a range of commercial benefits such as managing energy costs and generating revenue, at the same time as contributing to grid stability by feeding energy back into the grid during periods of high demand,” Edye said.

In 2019, RACV installed a 377 kW solar array at the Torquay Resort, with the system including 4 Chargefox electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, with 2 EV fast chargers and 2 EV ultra-rapid charging stations.

The 1,218 Winaico mono perc solar panel system generates 438,854 kW of electricity per year saving 491.5 tonnes of carbon per annum, utilising 5 SolarEdge inverters and P700 optimisers.

In 2020, RACV added 250 kWh battery storage to the Torquay installation.

RACV also has a contract with Snowy Hydro energy distributor Red Energy to supply its remaining electricity needs meaning its offices and leisure properties are now entirely powered by renewable energy.

A VPP is a network of solar batteries connected through advanced software systems to operate as a unified energy source. This technology stores energy, making it available to the grid during times of peak demand.