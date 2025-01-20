Big battery on target with giant transformers in place

The first two of three giant transformers to be deployed as part of the 600 MW / 1,600 MWh Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub (MREH) being constructed in Melbourne’s outer west have arrived on site for installation.

The Victoria government-owned State Electricity Commission (SEC), which is developing the project in partnership with Singapore-headquartered renewable energy investor and developer Equis, said the MREH is on track to commence commercial operations later this year when it will start storing excess rooftop solar and surplus energy from the grid.

SEC General Manager Asset Delivery David Moo said with all 444 battery components now in place at the MREH, the transformers are the final pieces that will connect the battery to the National Electricity Market, providing extra power to meet Victoria’s growing demand.

“We’re excited to see the SEC’s first project take shape and continue to achieve construction milestones ahead of being operational later this year,” he said.

“The transformers being installed will enable the Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub to deliver up to 1.6 GWh of energy storage onto the grid – enough to power 200,000 homes during peak periods.”

Once complete, the big battery is also expected to allow 1.8 GW of new renewable energy generation to be added to the grid.

The developers said a specialised crew had positioned the first two of the 335 tonne transformers onto their foundations at the project site in Plumpton, 25 kilometres northwest of Melbourne. A third transformer is expected to arrive next month and will undergo the same ‘jack and skate’ process, while work continues to connect the first two transformers.

The MREH will comprise three separate battery energy storage systems – two of them with two hours of storage and one with four hours of storage duration – featuring Tesla’s integrated Megapack solution which includes lithium-ion batteries, power conversion system, thermal management and controls.

The facility is the first investment from the SEC’s initial $1 billion towards building 4.5 GW of new renewable energy generation and storage projects.

The MREH will help deliver on the Victorian government’s target of installing at least 2.6 GW of energy storage capacity by 2030 and 6.3 GW by 2035.