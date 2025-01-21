Malaysia opens bidding for 2 GW of large-scale solar

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) in Malaysia has announced an additional bidding round under its Large Scale Solar (LSS) program for the development of 2 GW of PV power.
This is the second LSS bid in less than 12 months after Petra conducted a round of bidding for the development of 2 GW of large-scale solar in April last year.
In a statement, Petra said it is confident the large-scale solar program will significantly contribute to the country’s energy transition aspiration to increase the renewable energy capacity mix in the country’s electricity supply system to 70% by 2050.
This additional quota offer will be allocated under two packages.
The first package is for ground-level solar power plants with a capacity of 30 MW to 500 MW, offering a total quota of 1.5 GW. The second package is for floating or water-based solar projects, with a total quota of 500 MW. The capacity range open for bidding under this package is between 10 MW and 500 MW.
“The solar power plants to be approved under this additional round of bidding are scheduled to start operations in 2027,” Petra said.
Request for proposal (RFP) documents are now available online via the EC’s website. Submission of completed RFP documents is required by the end of next month.
