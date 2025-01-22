Hitachi’s Humelink high-voltage tech will unlock solar projects in South West REZ

Proposed solar developments in the 2.5 GW South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), New South Wales (NSW) are closer to having their future clean energy generation unlocked by Transgrid’s $4.8 billion (USD 3 billion) HumeLink transmission infrastructure, with news Hitachi Energy will provide high voltage technology for the project.

Solar developments pegged for the southern NSW region, include clean energy developer Squadron Energy’s proposed 2 GW Koorakee Energy Park near Euston in the Riverina region, which will include 1 GW of solar, 1 GW of wind backed by 1 GW / 12 GWj battery energy storage system (BESS).

Switzerland-headquartered energy systems company Hitachi Energy (HE) will deliver and install high-voltage circuit breakers for the new 500 kV, 365-kilometre transmission line connecting Wagga Wagga, Bannaby, and Maragle in NSW.

The circuit-breakers will protect important equipment in electrical grids by clearing potentially harmful short-circuit faults in tens of milliseconds, preventing severe damage and enhancing power system availability.

HE Australia Country Managing Director Bernard Norton said as the energy transition in Australia is gathering pace, HumeLink is one of the major transmission projects that is needed to build a reliable, resilient, and future-ready grid, which will support a sustainable energy future.

“We are pleased to supply our leading high-voltage technology and partner with UGL-CPB Contractors and Acciona-Genus for Transgrid’s vital project which will enable the delivery of additional clean energy to Australian consumers,” Norton said.

HE is also supplying Transgrid with 15 shunt reactors for the HumeLink and VNI West projects, which by stabilising voltage during load variations, increases the efficiency of power systems.

Transgrid HumeLink Project Director Jeremy Roberts said the HumeLink project will reinforce the grid and enable the sharing of cleaner and cheaper renewable energy.

“The project will create up to 1,800 jobs and generate more than $1 billion in market benefits,” Roberts said.

“We are pleased to see another project milestone with our delivery partners securing their supply chain for circuit-breakers for one new substation and the extension of three existing substations for HumeLink.”