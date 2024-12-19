350,000 MWh of storage within reach with HumeLink project’s federal approval

The Australian government has given the 365 kilometre Transgrid HumeLink transmission project in New South Wales (NSW) the green tick, which will unlock an extra 3 GW of renewable energy into the grid, including from Snowy 2.0.
The $4.8 billion (USD 2.9 billion) HumeLink project, managed by network operator Transgrid, will see the construction of new 500 kV high-voltage transmission infrastructure between the southern New South Wales locations of Wagga Wagga, Bannaby and the future Maragle substation connecting the Snowy Hydro Scheme (Snowy 2.0) project.
Once the project is connected to the network, it will unlock the Snowy 2.0 expansion project that will provide an additional 2,200 MW of dispatchable, on-demand generating capacity and approximately 350,000 MWh of large-scale storage to the National Electricity Market (NEM) – enough energy storage to power three million homes for a week.
Federal Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said the renewable energy transition is real and happening right now.
“It’s the only plan supported by experts and businesses to deliver clean, affordable and reliable power for homes,” Plibersek said.
“Australians have a choice between a renewable energy transition that’s already underway and driving down prices, or Peter Dutton’s risky and expensive [nuclear] plan.”
Labor is getting on with the job of transforming Australia into a renewable energy superpower
Most of the new transmission lines will be within existing transmission corridors which minimises clearing.
The project has been subject to extensive public consultation through NSW and Federal government processes.
HumeLink is also being supported through the federal government’s Rewiring the Nation program.
