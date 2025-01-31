Fronius presents new inverters for C&I projects

Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has unveiled a new inverter solution for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV systems.

“The Fronius Argeno has integrated and replaceable type 1+2 surge protection, making it suitable for any large-scale system,” the company said in a statement, adding that the device relies on “advanced” silicon carbide technology minimizing conversion losses.

“Personal data is effectively protected by a certified information security system and cloud and server locations in Europe. In addition, the IP 66 protection rating ensures that the inverter can withstand all weather conditions,” Fronius went on to say.

The system features an efficiency of 99.1%, a European efficiency of 98.7%, and a rated AC power output of 125 kW. It measures 755 mm x 1,070 mm x 330 mm and weighs 90 kg.

The new product includes 10 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and two DC connections per MPPT. It supports a nominal input voltage of 620 V and a usable MPPT range of 200 V to 1,000 V. Furthermore, it features a feed-in start voltage of 250 V.

It operates in temperatures from -25 C to 60 C and includes active cooling.

“The Fronius Argeno is manufactured in the heart of Europe and meets the most stringent quality and safety standards for maximum efficiency and a long service life,” the company said, noting that the new inverter comes with a seven-year warranty.

