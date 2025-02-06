SUMEC Helios rooftop solar system powers Sydney highrise

The New South Wales (NSW) government’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) will soon move into the Sydney’s CBD’s newest high rise, which boasts being fully electric and features 28 rooftop solar modules.

The 39-storey Parkline Place features 28 China-headquartered SUMEC Helios 440 W dual glass bi-facial N heterojunction hybrid solar cells (HJT), which it says provides up to 22.5% efficiency and come with a 30-year product and performance warranty.

The company says the SUMEC Helios performs well in hotter conditions, with a power temperature coefficient of -0.26% / degree Celsius. The dual glass replaces the standard plastic backsheet, preventing degradation.

Co-developer of Parkline, a real estate investment manager Investa spokesperson told pv magazine the installation came with a set of challenges, including working at heights.

“One of the risks with installation of the solar panels on top of the architectural roof is that it slopes towards the edge of the building and required rope access personnel to install and certify temporary static lines to allow the solar panel installers to safely hook onto and install with access via the permanent roof access hatch,” the spokesperson said.

“Solar panel installers worked in fall restraint whilst being supervised by a level 03 rope tech in the event of an emergency rescue. All materials and tools were lanyard-ed at all times.”

The building does not have battery storage, however electric vehicle (EV) chargers have been installed in 25% of car spaces available, in the automated vehicle parking system known as Car Stacker.

“We have also provisioned infrastructure for additional charging facilities to 100% of car spaces, subject to tenant take up,” the spokesperson said.

Parkline Place is also designed to achieve 5.5-star National Australian Built Environment Rating (NABERS) Energy, 3.5-star NABERS Water, and 6-star Green Star Design and As-Built V1.3 sustainability ratings.

The development has been delivered and will be managed by Sydney-headquartered Investa, on behalf of co-owners Canada-based Oxford Properties Group and Japan-based Mitsubishi Estate Asia, with four government agencies to occupy more than 10 floors in the building.