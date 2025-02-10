Green Gold Energy secures approval for 200 MW solar and storage project

Adelaide-based developer and construction company Green Gold Energy (GGE) confirmed it has secured development approval for its Australia Plains Solar Farm and battery energy storage system project planned for South Australia’s mid-north.

“We are delighted to announce that the Australian Plains Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (APSP) project has officially received development approval,” the company said in a social media post.

The Australian Plains project is being developed on a 325-hectare site near the town of Robertstown, about 130 kilometres northeast of Adelaide. Once operational, the Australian Plains solar farm is expected to generate about 415,000 MWh of electricity per annum.

It will connect to the national grid via the Robertstown substation, a crucial node in the 900 km EnergyConnect transmission infrastructure project that links the South Australian, New South Wales, and Victorian electricity networks.

GGE said the proposed solar and battery facility will make an important contribution to South Australia’s renewable energy ambitions and help diversify the state’s energy mix while also benefiting other regions.

“With its connection to the Robertstown Substation and the future interconnector linking South Australia to NSW, APSP will help power households locally and beyond,” the company said.

Construction of the Australian Plains solar and battery project is expected to commence later this year with the construction cycle likely to take 18 months.

The approval for the project comes after GGE was last year awarded development permit for its Morgan solar and battery energy storage project being developed about 40 kilometres east of the Australian Plains site.

The Morgan project comprises a 110 solar farm alongside a 91.7 MWh battery energy storage system.

GGE, which established a reputation for delivering sub 5 MW projects, says it currently has more than 70 solar projects under development and 1.2 GW of projects in the pipeline. It also has a battery storage pipeline totalling 2 GWh.