South Australian solar and BESS development gets green light to proceed

South Australian-headquartered solar farm developer Green Gold Energy (GGE) has received development approval for its Morgan 110 MW solar and 91.7 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system (BESS), about 200 km northeast from Adelaide.

To be constructed over 622 ha, a substation will be built as part of the solar farm and located adjacent to the existing high voltage transmission line to minimise the need for additional overhead lines to connect to the grid.

The proposed annual energy generation is 259 GWh and can support the annual energy needs of 47,400 houses, based on a daily consumption of 15 kWh.

GGE say the facility will save 167,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, equivalent to taking more than 60,300 cars off the road.

Designed to allow for grazing activities to continue on the land during its operation the project is anticipated to be shovel-ready by the end of 2024.

The company is also investigating future development opportunities for production of green hydrogen on the site.

GGE currently has in their development pipeline, 1.2 GW of solar, 2.5 GWh of BESS and 1.2 million tonnes of carbon emissions saved.

The company recently energised a 4.95 MW solar farm and 5.5 MWh BESS hear Mannum, South Australia, about 150 km south of the proposed Morgan facility.