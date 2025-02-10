Rooftop solar install rates deliver near-record January

The latest monthly data from industry analyst SunWiz shows that about 234 MW of new rooftop solar was registered across Australia in the first month of 2025, a 6% increase on the same time last year.

Australia’s rooftop solar market eased in the first month of 2025 with the latest small-scale solar data from SunWiz revealing that national installation volumes dropped off by 23% in January compared to the previous month.

SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said 234 MW of new rooftop solar was installed on Australian households and businesses in January, down 68 MW on the 302 MW recorded in December 2024.

National trend compared to previous years

Johnston said the result was in line with the seasonal decline observed at the same time in previous years but noted a strong showing from the commercial sector lifted January 2025 to the second-best January on record for total STC market volume, eclipsed only by 2021.

“The 234 MW recorded in January 2025 is above the volumes seen for the same month in 2022, 23, and 2024 … and is 6% above the figures observed at the same time last year,” he said.

Volumes declined across all states, with New South Wales leading the drop with a 31% month-on-month decrease.

Average system size also declined at the start of 2025, reaching 10.23 kW.

