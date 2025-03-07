First all-female energy team to complete commercial rooftop solar project

Sydney-headquartered solar and storage solutions company Smart Commercial Solar (SCS) in collaboration with the Australian Women in Solar Energy (AWISE) organisation, are delivering a commercial rooftop solar installation project done exclusively by women.

From analysis to design, engineering, project management, installation, and all of the staff on the project client’s side, everyone involved is female.

The 96 kW rooftop solar installation for Officeworks, Bundoora, 20 kilometres north of Melbourne, will utilise approximately 300 panels.

The install team is being pulled together by AWISE Director Lily Pejkic who owns Sydney Solar and Batteries, and from individual female installers working at various businesses.

Smart Commercial Solar told pv magazine there is no one installation business with enough women working there to form a crew, so a ‘supergroup’ is being formed to install the Officeworks project.

SCS Chief of Staff Kathryn Hoogesteger said the project is about showcasing the work of the women on the SCS team.

“It’s also about inspiring the next generation. The renewable energy sector is growing fast, and if we want it see it evolve and succeed, we need more women to see themselves in these careers,” Hoogesteger said.

AWISE Founding Director Sophie Wright said women have been making significant contributions to the solar industry for years, but the project provides an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their expertise across every stage of a commercial-scale project.

“By increasing visibility and breaking down barriers, we can attract more women into the industry and help build a more diverse, skilled workforce,” Wright said.

“Officeworks has made great strides in sustainability and their entire operations have been powered by renewable electricity since 1 January 2025.”

Officeworks Head of Property Kylie Brockett said there is no limit to what women can accomplish.

“I am so proud to be part of the world’s first ever all-women commercial solar install at Bundoora Officeworks,” Brockett said.

“This project is a true celebration of women in action—designed, managed, and executed entirely by female professionals across property, engineering, project management, analysis, marketing, and installation.”