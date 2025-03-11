Murdoch Uni explores unmanned ground vehicles for solar plant monitoring

A group of researchers from Murdoch University in Perth has conducted a review of all types of unmanned ground vehicles for the inspection of large-scale solar PV power plants.

The scientists said the ground “robots” have several advantages compared to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) such as drones whose use is limited in many countries and requires skilled operators. Furthermore, UAVs are not able to “read” the backside of PV modules and balance-of-system (BOS) components beneath modules such as cables and connectors or take close-up images of the panels.

“Robots are generally free from these constraints. In particular, they have a good view of electrical components such as PV cables, connectors (MC4), combiner boxes, inverters, switches and breakers,” they researchers said. “It is these items that are most at risk of overheating or arcing and causing a fire; PV modules themselves rarely originate fire.”

Ground robots can monitor degradation, damage and burn marks in module backsheets, cracks in module rear glass, dangling PV cables, damaged connectors, loose module clamps, rusting or damaged racks and trackers, soiling on the rear side of modules, high vegetation, bird nests and animal infestation, pooling water and mud, and soil erosion.

The review presents the ground robots according to different types of locomotion, navigation technologies, communication technologies, and market status.

“As of mid-2024, we found six commercial ground robots that were systematically used for PV plant monitoring,” the academics said, noting that they initially reviewed 36 mobile inspection robots. “Some were specifically designed for this task, while others were general-purpose platforms that were adapted for it.”

The six robots are: Husky Observer from Clearpath Robotics of Canada; OnSight from OnSight Technology, a United States (US) computer-vision company; Antecursor II, a tracked robot made by Arbórea Intellbird in Spain; Boston Dynamics Spot, a quadruped, dog-like robot designed by Boston Dynamics; Leapting, a PV inspection robot developed by the homonymous Chinese provider; and S4, which is manufactured by SMP Robotics in the US.

Of the six robots, three use tracks, two wheels, and one legs, with the latter tending to be the most agile solution, although they are also labeled as “relatively inefficient, complex and expensive.” Tracks are recommended for both rough and soft terrain while wheels are said to require relatively smooth and firm ground.

The research group specified that the market status of PV inspection robots can be considered “near-commercial,” as proof-of-performance is underway. “Technical performance, reliability, and economics are yet to be validated through full-scale and long-term use,” they further explained.

“In conclusion, autonomous robotic inspection of solar farms is an emerging technology which appears likely to complement, not replace, aerial drone surveys,” the group stressed. “Robots are especially suited to detecting hot spots in PV electrical systems – valuable for fire safety – and acquiring detailed and advanced images of PV faults.”

The research work is available in the paper “Review of unmanned ground vehicles for PV plant inspection,” which was recently published in Solar Energy.

From pv magazine Global