Search for New England REZ network operator begins

The state-owned Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) is calling for registrations of interest for the network operator package for the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) network infrastructure project.

The New England REZ, with the northern NSW city of Armidale at its centre, is planned to be delivered in two stages to provide a transfer capacity of 6 GW with Stage 1 to deliver 2.4 GW by 2032 and Stage 2 to deliver 3.6 GW by 2034. Total hosting capacity has been indicated at up to 8 GW for storage and generation.

The REZ will be serviced by new network infrastructure, including transmission lines, energy hubs, and enabling infrastructure.

The scope includes new dual 500 kV transmission lines and associated infrastructure to connect the New England REZ to the National Electricity Market (NEM) west of Singleton. It also includes new single 500 kV and 330 kV lines to connect to the proposed four energy hubs within the New England REZ.

EnergyCo has now launched a search for a network operator “with bona fide capability and experience,” saying the successful proponent will be required to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain the REZ network and connect generation and storage projects to the assets.

New England REZ Project Director Doug Parris said the competitive procurement process will help EnergyCo find an operator who brings a whole-of-life approach to the design, delivery and operation and will work collaboratively with generation and storage projects, landowners and the community.

“EnergyCo’s focus is on delivering the New England REZ, and to do so, it’s essential that we find a strong network operator who will help us connect new renewable energy projects to electricity consumers, with a focus on building long-term relationships with landowners and local communities,” he said.

An industry briefing will be held on 27 March 2025. The formal tendering stage is expected to commence later this year.

The New England REZ is one of five renewable energy zones included in the NSW Government’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, which is forecast to support more than $32 billion of private investment in renewable energy generation, storage and transmission in the state.

REZs are also being developed in the South-West, Hunter-Central Coast, Illawarra and Central-West Orana regions and are expected to bring 12 GW of renewable energy and 2 GW of storage online ahead of the planned retirement of the state’s aging coal-fired power plants.