New England renewable energy zone scoping report released

The Energy Corporation of New South Wales (EnergyCo) scoping report for the New England renewable energy zone (REZ) has been released for public consultation.

The report outlines the proposed construction and operation of new high voltage electricity network infrastructure required for connecting energy generation and storage projects to the New England REZ, which is to be located in New South Wales (NSW) 500 kilometres northwest of Sydney.

The New England REZ will be delivered in stages to unlock a transfer capacity of 6 GW with Stage 1 to deliver 2.4 GW by 2031 and Stage 2 to deliver 3.6 GW by 2033. Additional capacity would be unlocked by 2043, however subject to a separate planning approval.

The project would enable independent renewable energy developers within the New England REZ to connect to the new network infrastructure and distribute electricity to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

EnergyCo Chief Executive James Hay said the report marks the official start in the project’s planning process and is a step towards delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy to NSW electricity consumers.

“The transmission infrastructure needed to deliver the New England REZ includes two new 500 kV transmission lines between Bayswater near Muswellbrook and the New England REZ, as well as a network of new 500 kV and 330 kV transmission lines and four new energy hubs within the zone,” Hay said.

New England REZ Executive Project Director Doug Parris said the scoping report includes a preferred study corridor for the network infrastructure project, which has been developed following ongoing consultation and field investigations since June 2023.

“The preferred study corridor is generally one kilometre wide and incorporates some narrower sections where co-location with existing infrastructure is proposed,” Parris said.

“Lodgement of the scoping report does not mean the corridor is finalised. EnergyCo will continue to work with landowners and undertake field studies to better understand constraints and opportunities for the transmission route.”

“This is a critical step to further refine the corridor and find optimal locations for the transmission line easements, which will be up to 80 metres wide for each line,” he said.

The release of the scoping report comes after the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces declared the New England REZ transmission project as Critical State Significant Infrastructure (CSSI) in June 2024. The declaration means the project is considered essential to the state for economic, environmental or social reasons.