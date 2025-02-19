GoodWe inverter and battery system helps with local grocer’s green transition

A GoodWe ET29.9 kW hybrid inverter paired with 102.4 kWh Lynx F G2 batteries comprising of four 25.6 kWh stacks in parallel has been installed by South Australia (SA) commercial solar specialist Solaring at an Adelaide IGA supermarket.

Located at Morphett Vale in southern Adelaide, the ET Series Hybrid Inverter allows for up to 200% oversizing, enabling the store to maximise energy production and optimise solar power consumption.

With 60 kW of rooftop solar panels paired with the 30 kW inverter the grocery business generates more power than the inverter’s nominal rating, resulting in cost savings and energy autonomy.

The Lynx F G2 batteries ensure operations such as security systems, payment tills, food storage, lighting, and refrigeration continue running, guaranteeing the store will operate without disruption and maintain essential services in the event of power outages.

GoodWe Australia Country Manager Dean Williamson said the project showcases how businesses can harness the power of solar and storage to drive long-term sustainability and financial benefits.

“The ET Series Hybrid Inverter’s oversizing capability, combined with the Lynx F G2 battery, ensures businesses can maximise self-consumption and reduce their reliance on the grid,” Williamson said.

“By integrating high-performance solar and storage, IGA Morphett Vale is future proofing its operations and reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.”

Solaring spokesperson Rajan Kumar said the system is saving approximately 68 MWh of power annually or the equivalent of preventing 20,000 kilograms of coal from being burned.

“This installation not only reduces energy costs but also makes a real difference to the environment and the local community,” Kumar said.

The supermarket has seen a 50% reduction in monthly power costs since the system began operating and has plans to expand the system with additional battery storage and a second ET30 Hybrid Inverter.

By storing excess solar energy in the Lynx F G2 battery system instead of exporting it to the grid for minimal compensation, the store is saving 45 cents (USD 29 cents) per kWh, a significant increase compared to the 5 cents per kWh they would otherwise receive.