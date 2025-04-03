Construction starts on New Zealand’s largest 280 GWh agrivoltaic project

First Renewables, the Harmony Energy New Zealand (NZ) and NZ energy supplier Clarus company joint venture (JV), has started building the country’s largest solar farm, the 202 MWp Tauhei Solar Park project which will be capable of generating 280 GWh of electricity per year.

Located near Te Aroha, Waikato, 140 kilometres southeast from Auckland, it will be built on on 182 hectares and generate the renewable electricity equivalent to supply approximately 35,000 homes and businesses.

Clarus GM Future Fuels James Irvine the start of construction is a major milestone in a project that heralds a significant step forward in New Zealand’s pursuit of providing cleaner, home-grown energy.

“At the time of commissioning, it is expected to be New Zealand’s largest solar farm at 202 Megawatt-peak (MWp),” Irvine said.

“It sets a benchmark for large-scale solar projects, reinforcing the growing role of solar in New Zealand’s renewable energy landscape.”

Harmony Energy director and founder Pete Grogan said the solar farm project is supported by a power purchase arrangement with Meridian Energy, which will purchase 100% of the output for the first 10 years of operation.

“The project demonstrates how government, industry, and financial institutions can work together to meet New Zealand’s energy security and climate goals,” Grogen said.

“The Government’s Fast Track Act plays a key role in enabling renewable energy development and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

He added that without the Te Aroha West community’s support, the project would not have proceeded.

“We’re committed to being a good neighbour throughout the construction period and once the solar farm is operational in late-2026,” Grogen said.

New Zealand Energy and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said New Zealand needs more abundant and affordable renewable energy to power households and keep businesses running.

“Solar power presents a real opportunity to strengthen our energy supply, lower power prices, and boost the economy by creating more jobs in the Waikato. I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition and contribute to the government’s goal to double renewable energy by 2050.”

The project will see the planting of 100,000 native plants and the restoration of a wetland, with around 25,000 native plants already planted on the boundary of the solar farm site to ensure screen planting is established as early.

“Sheep will be farmed on the site, with the solar panels offering shelter and showcasing how agriculture and renewable energy can work together,” Grogan said.

The JV has appointed Elecnor, a leading global renewable energy engineering procurement and construction contractor, as the lead construction partner to build the Tauhei solar farm.

The project is the result of strong industry collaboration and investment and reflects a long-term investment in New Zealand’s clean energy future. It is backed by a syndicated debt facility from ANZ, ASB, BNZ and MUFG Bank.