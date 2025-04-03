Potentia Energy completes acquisition of over 1 GW renewable energy assets

Sydney-headquartered Potentia Energy, a joint venture co-owned by Enel Green Power and INPEX, has acquired controlling stakes in a portfolio of more than 1 GW of renewable energy assets across Australia.

This diverse portfolio encompasses over 700 MW of operational wind and solar projects located across multiple states and the Australian Capital Territory, in addition to more than 430 MW of late-stage developments, including battery energy storage systems (BESS) in South Australia (SA) and Queensland.

The agreement with Netherlands-headquartered infrastructure equity fund manager CVC DIF and Melbourne-based financial services company Cbus Super, includes shares in Perth-based Bright Energy Investments (BEI), a joint venture with Western Australia (WA) state government owned gentailer Synergy, Cbus and DIF.

Operational sites in the acquisition include the 40 MW Greenough River Solar Farm in WA, which was identified by Rystad Energy as the best performing large-scale solar farm in Australia in February 2025.

The 125 MWp dc Clare Solar Farm in Queensland, the 24 MW Royalla Solar Farm in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), and additionally the remaining interest in Potentia Energy’s 220 MW Bungala Solar Farm in South Australia.

Potentia Energy has an already established operating portfolio comprising over 400 MW of solar capacity across South Australia and Victoria, and a 75 MW wind farm in Western Australia. Ongoing projects include a 98 MW solar and 20 MW battery hybrid initiative in New South Wales (NSW).

Potentia Energy Chief Executive Officer Werther Esposito said the strategic acquisition demonstrates the company’s ambitious growth strategy and the support of its shareholders.

“This acquisition isn’t just a step forward, it’s a giant leap toward our vision for delivering the renewable energy Australia needs,” Esposito said.

“The deal underscores our ambitious growth strategy, and we are excited to now integrate these diverse assets into our existing portfolio.”

Esposito added the acquisition significantly expands the company’s capabilities within the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) and National Electricity Market (NEM).

“Importantly, the Bright Energy Investments partnership will facilitate collaboration with Synergy to support the state’s energy transition and decarbonisation goals,” he said.

Potentia Energy has rights secured for a development pipeline of over 7 GW across Australia.