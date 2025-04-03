GameChange Solar trackers and racking meet Australian standards

USA-headquartered solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology company GameChange Solar has successfully completed a structural and electrical design compliance review for its Genius Tracker 1P and 1P-2R systems in Australia, conducted by assurance and risk management firm DNV.
The review shows that GameChange Solar’s design methodology for Genius 1P and 1P-2R solar trackers complies with the relevant structural and electrical standards in Australia.
The independent assessment also evaluated the compliance of Genius 1P and 1P-2R solar with Australian standards, in wind regions A and D.
GameChange Solar Oceania and Southeast Asia (SEA) Managing Director Vaibhav Joshi said the Genius 1P and 1P-2R trackers are designed for high performance and structural resilience, ensuring they can withstand Australia’s demanding environmental conditions.
“This DNV compliance review demonstrates that GameChange Solar provides reliable, bankable solar tracking solutions that meet the highest global standards,” Joshi said.
“It further strengthens our position as a trusted provider, giving developers and EPCs the confidence they need in our products.”
Key parameters were considered in the review including expected load paths, loads and load combinations, limit state design as required under AS/NZS 1170, structural capacity checks, and supporting engineering analysis and testing for structural integrity.
The electrical compliance review further validated that GameChange Solar’s Genius 1P tracker complies with AS/NZS 3000-2018 and other key relevant Australian standards, demonstrating adherence to critical safety and operational benchmarks for solar tracking systems.
