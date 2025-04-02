Senate inquiry recommends households install rooftop solar and batteries

The Australian senate inquiry into residential electrification final report gives bipartisan support to leverage rooftop solar and recommends federal, state and territory governments promote the uptake of consumer energy resources.

The Australian senate inquiry into residential electrification final report recommends leveraging rooftop solar and that federal, state and territory governments promote the uptake of consumer energy resources (CER).

In response to the limitations of the electricity grid and challenges rooftop solar places on grid integration and stability, the report recommends battery energy storage systems (BESS) as playing a significant role in leveraging the benefits of rooftop solar.

It also recommends community batteries have a similar role to play and that governments prioritise the technology to allow the benefits of rooftop solar to reach renters, apartment dwellers and low-income earners.

Rooftop solar installations have exceeded 300,000 annually in the past five years.

Sydney-based non-profit electrification advocacy organisation Rewiring Australia Chief Executive Officer Francis Vierboom said the report is a landmark moment for household electronification in Australia.

“These recommendations make sense, and Rewiring Australia has been campaigning for action like this for a long time. It’s encouraging to see the evidence for a long-term approach to power bills continue to stack up, especially from this inquiry,” Vierboom said.

In the second half of 2024, 28.4% of rooftop solar installations had an accompanying small-scale
battery installed, indicating the ongoing potential for further uptake.

The recommendation on incentives to achieve electrification is recommended to give genuine choice to maintain social license in Australia’s transition to Net Zero by 2050.

The report also recommends governments promote bi-direction electric vehicle chargers, home energy management systems and encourage consumers to work with aggregates to coordinate the CER response to grid and market conditions.

A fourth recommendation asks tiers of government to consider cost-effective local tuition for apprentices, such as electrical apprentices.

