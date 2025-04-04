Western Australia solar projects top March 2025 performance list

Sydney headquartered developer Potentia Energy‘s 40 MW Greenough River 1 solar farm located 50 kilometres southeast of Gerldton, Western Australia (WA), and Singapore-headquartered Sun Energy’s 132 MW Merredin solar farm, 260 kilometres east of Perth, have topped Rystad Energy’s leaderboard for best performance in March 2025.
Potentia Energy in partnership with Perth-based state-owned gentailer Synergy’s Greenough ended the month with 34.8% AC capacity factor (CF), and Sun Energy’s Merridin, 33.5% AC CF.
The Sydney-based CIMIC Group Limited’s 130 MWdc Glenrowen solar farm, located in Victoria’s Central North Renewable Energy Zone (CN REZ), 230 kilometres northeast of Melbourne, positioned third best, fractionally behind Merridin at 33.4%.
Overall, Rystad Energy found Australian solar and wind assets combined generated 4,601 GWh, up 12% from 4,102 GWh in March 2024.
New South Wales (NSW) was in the top spot for utility-scale solar generation across the first quarter of 2025, at 2.245 TWh and together with wind, hydro and biomass, reached 43% in both the National Electricity Market (NEM) and Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).
Top performing wind assets were also in WA, with Sydney-based APA Group Australia’s 133.2 MW Badgingarra wind farm 120 kilometres north of Perth, at 48.8% CF, Potentia Energy’s 75.6 MW Flat Rocks, 250 kilometres southeast of Perth, at 48.6% CF, and RATCH Australia Corporation / Alinta Energy’s 214 MW Yandin win farm 175 north of Perth, at 48% CF.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.