Western Australia solar projects top March 2025 performance list

Sydney headquartered developer Potentia Energy‘s 40 MW Greenough River 1 solar farm located 50 kilometres southeast of Gerldton, Western Australia (WA), and Singapore-headquartered Sun Energy’s 132 MW Merredin solar farm, 260 kilometres east of Perth, have topped Rystad Energy’s leaderboard for best performance in March 2025.

Potentia Energy in partnership with Perth-based state-owned gentailer Synergy’s Greenough ended the month with 34.8% AC capacity factor (CF), and Sun Energy’s Merridin, 33.5% AC CF.

The Sydney-based CIMIC Group Limited’s 130 MWdc Glenrowen solar farm, located in Victoria’s Central North Renewable Energy Zone (CN REZ), 230 kilometres northeast of Melbourne, positioned third best, fractionally behind Merridin at 33.4%.

Overall, Rystad Energy found Australian solar and wind assets combined generated 4,601 GWh, up 12% from 4,102 GWh in March 2024.

New South Wales (NSW) was in the top spot for utility-scale solar generation across the first quarter of 2025, at 2.245 TWh and together with wind, hydro and biomass, reached 43% in both the National Electricity Market (NEM) and Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).

Top performing wind assets were also in WA, with Sydney-based APA Group Australia’s 133.2 MW Badgingarra wind farm 120 kilometres north of Perth, at 48.8% CF, Potentia Energy’s 75.6 MW Flat Rocks, 250 kilometres southeast of Perth, at 48.6% CF, and RATCH Australia Corporation / Alinta Energy’s 214 MW Yandin win farm 175 north of Perth, at 48% CF.