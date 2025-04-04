Western Australia solar projects top March 2025 performance list

The Potentia Energy Greenough River 1 and Sun Energy Merredin solar farms in Western Australia have topped Rystad Energy’s leaderboard for best performance in March 2025.

Image: Bright Energy Investments

Share

Sydney headquartered developer Potentia Energy‘s 40 MW Greenough River 1 solar farm located 50 kilometres southeast of Gerldton, Western Australia (WA), and Singapore-headquartered Sun Energy’s 132 MW Merredin solar farm, 260 kilometres east of Perth, have topped Rystad Energy’s leaderboard for best performance in March 2025.

Potentia Energy in partnership with Perth-based state-owned gentailer Synergy’s Greenough ended the month with 34.8% AC capacity factor (CF), and Sun Energy’s Merridin, 33.5% AC CF.

The Sydney-based CIMIC Group Limited’s 130 MWdc Glenrowen solar farm, located in Victoria’s Central North Renewable Energy Zone (CN REZ), 230 kilometres northeast of Melbourne, positioned third best, fractionally behind Merridin at 33.4%.

Overall, Rystad Energy found Australian solar and wind assets combined generated 4,601 GWh, up 12% from 4,102 GWh in March 2024.

Top solar assets in March 2025 by capacity factor (%)

Image: Rystad Energy

New South Wales (NSW) was in the top spot for utility-scale solar generation across the first quarter of 2025, at 2.245 TWh and together with wind, hydro and biomass, reached 43% in both the National Electricity Market (NEM) and Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM).

Top performing wind assets were also in WA, with Sydney-based APA Group Australia’s 133.2 MW Badgingarra wind farm 120 kilometres north of Perth, at 48.8% CF, Potentia Energy’s 75.6 MW Flat Rocks, 250 kilometres southeast of Perth, at 48.6% CF, and RATCH Australia Corporation / Alinta Energy’s 214 MW Yandin win farm 175 north of Perth, at 48% CF.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

March electric vehicle sales leave February figures in the dust
03 April 2025 New figures released by the Electric Vehicle Council show electric vehicles accounted for over 14% of all new cars sold in Australia in March 2025, th...