128 MW hybrid project commissioned in WA

Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia, a susidiary of Spanish energy company Naturgy, has inaugurated it’s DC-coupled Cunderdin 128 MW solar and 55 MW / 220 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Western Australia (WA).

Located 160 kilometres northeast of Perth, the project is designed to provide four hours of constant supply every day, and its commissioning will prevent the emission of 140,000 tonnes of CO2 and generate the energy equivalent annual consumption of 51,000 homes.

The Naturgy group says its the first hybrid of its kind the group has developed anywhere in the world.

Cunderdin consists of 229,500 modules, combined with 80 units of Sungrow‘s liquid-cooled BESS, PowerTitan, which adopts liquid-cooled thermal control and artificial intelligence (AI) monitoring of battery cells.

Tracker technology used is USA-based FTC Solar’s Voyager solar tracking technology.

GPG Chief Executive Officer Francisco Bustío said Cunderdin represents the company’s commitment to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability.

“This project is a great achievement not only for our company, but also for the sector, setting new global benchmarks for the renewable generation industry,” Bustio said.

“This project is an example of the resilience and expertise of our team, as well as a testament to our collaborative spirit and our strong commitment to a greener energy future. We have created lasting value for the communities we serve through job creation, economic growth and sustainable energy.”

State-owned electricity distributor Western Power Chief Executive Officer Sam Barbaro said the energisation of the Cunderdin hybrid project represents another milestone on WA’s net-zero journey.

“This project has involved excellent collaboration and innovation between Western Power’s project team, GPG, and its contractors, and we’re proud to have assisted with the connection and commercial operation approval. Projects like this are important as we move towards a renewable future,” Barbaro said.

The project is linked to the WA South West Interconnected System (SWIS).