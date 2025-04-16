Global solar module shipments hit 703 GW in 2024

This week sees the publication of the annual International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV) report, compiled by German engineering association VDMA. Now in its 16th edition, the report takes an in-depth at technology trends across the supply chain for silicon PV products.

VDMA calculates PV module shipments in 2024 at 703 GW, with average prices having dropped by 33% compared to the end of 2023.

The report also reveals that crystalline silicon PV technologies continue to dominate the global market with a share of around 98%, with n-type wafers accounting for a 70% share.

“This comes with the expansion of n-type TOPCon technology that dominates the market for the first time, overtaking p-type PERC,” VDMA said in a statement. “Silicon heterojunction (SHJ), back contact (BC) cells, TOPCon-based back contact (TBC) and heterojunction-based back contact (HBC) are expected to gain market share.”

VDMA experts also found that G12 wafers may reach a 10% market share, with rectangular M10 formats being able to maintain a 15% participation.

As for the dominance of TOPCon, products manufactured via laser enhanced contact optimization (LECO) should have a 60% share in 2024 and 87% by 2035.

“Selective emitters use declines with non-LECO variants phasing out by 2027. Edge passivation of separated solar cells by deposition processes also gain importance for half cells or smaller, dominating the market in a decade,” the report notes. “At the module level, copper interconnection is projected to continue dominating the market for cell-to-cell and string interconnection.”

From pv magazine Global