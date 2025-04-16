ACLE lands contract to add big battery to Queensland solar farm

Victoria-headquartered ACLE Services announced it has secured the contract to construct the 60 MW / 120 MWh first stage of a planned 148 MW battery energy storage system to be built at the site of X-Elio’s 200 MW Blue Grass solar farm in Queensland’s Western Downs region.

X-Elio, which is owned by private equity giant Brookfield, plans to co-locate a 148 MW, two-hour battery at the Blue Grass Solar Farm which commenced operations in November 2022.

X-Elio said the addition of the battery will enhance the existing infrastructure, allowing it to deploy grid-forming inverters, and transforming the plant into a hybrid power source capable of providing essential grid services.

ACLE co-founder and Director of Construction Brenton Moratto said via Linkedin that the project, which marks X-Elio’s first hybrid solar and storage venture in Australia, is significant step forward in addressing energy storage needs, which he described as critical to Australia’s energy future.

“Not only will this project contribute to Australia’s renewable energy goals, but it will also support grid stability and create numerous local jobs during construction, and beyond,” he said.

The battery storage system will be developed in two stages, the first of which will involve a 60 MW system slated for mechanical completion in late 2025. The second stage will see a further 88 MW of battery systems added, with this phase expected to be completed in 2026.

ACLE said it will be involved in several aspects of the construction project, from civil engineering to electrical works.