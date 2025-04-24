Battery innovator introduces inverter-less system to Taiwan

Melbourne-based battery storage innovator Relectrify, has entered the Taiwan market with its novel, inverter-less battery energy storage system (BESS) solution, the AC1.

The AC1 BESS is a 250 kW / 1 MWh inverter-less alternating current (AC) battery, which the company says delivers 20% more energy over its lifetime, improving the economics for battery energy storage.

Built with the Relectrify’s proprietary CellSwitch technology that extracts more energy from battery strings and eliminates the need for inverters, it produces grid-compliant AC directly from the battery pack, resulting in smaller, less complex battery systems.

The AC1’s proprietary electronics are manufactured, and components assembled, in Taiwan.

The AC1 has nearly 4,000 individual battery cells in it, which are each independently controlled by the company to maximise safety, daily performance and asset longevity.

Relectrify Taiwan Business Development Manager Yu-Jue Wang said by significantly extending battery life in an all-round better product, the company can improve energy storage investments while supporting the transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

Relectrify Chief Executive Officer Jeff Renaud said the company is excited to introduce the company to Taiwan.

“The AC1’s unique architecture translates into shorter payback periods and better energy storage investment returns. With it, we are ready to give Taiwanese businesses a new tool to reduce their energy costs,” Renaud said.