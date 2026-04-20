Alinta kicks off 1,000 MWh battery build in South Australia

Energy generator and retailer Alinta Energy has officially launched construction on the 250 MW / 1,000 MWh first stage of its Reeves Plains battery energy storage system project in South Australia.

Alinta, acquired late last year by Singaporean energy company Sembcorp Industries, said works are now well underway on the project, being built about 50 kilometres north of state capital Adelaide, with the battery expected to commence operations by 2028.

Perth-based construction company GenusPlus Group is serving as principal contractor for the project that will include 194 battery modules supplied by China-based battery manufacturer CATL and 89 inverters delivered by Spanish manufacturer Power Electronics. Victoria-headquartered Wilson Transformer Company has been engaged to supply the transformers for the project.

The 250 MW stage one battery energy storage system, backed by an underwriting agreement with the federal government’s Capacity Investment Scheme, forms part of Alinta’s planned Reeves Plains Energy Hub. The hub is to also include a second 250 MW / 1,000 MWh battery with each battery capable of powering the equivalent of about 300,000 South Australian households for up to four hours.

Ken Woolley, Executive Director of Merchant Energy at Alinta, said the Reeves Plains battery is a nationally significant piece of infrastructure that will play a key role in supporting South Australia’s energy transition.

“South Australia already runs one of the highest penetrations of renewable energy in the world, and that makes assets like this even more important,” he said.

“Having an energy asset here again is something we’re genuinely excited about, not only for the role it will play in supporting the power system, but for how it allows us to better serve our electricity customers in South Australia.”

Reeves Plains is Alinta’s third battery project, following the Newman battery in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, and the Wagerup battery in that state’s southwest.