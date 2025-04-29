JV partners launch New Zealand’s largest solar farm

New Zealand government-backed energy utility Genesis and joint venture (JV) partner FRV Australia, the local arm of global renewable energy developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, have officially announced the completion of the 47 MW (63 MWp) Lauriston Solar Farm.

Spread across a 93-hectare site on the Canterbury Plains, about 60 kilometres southwest of Christchurch, the PV plant began generating in November 2024 and the developers said it is now fully operational.

The $96.45 million (NZD 104 million) project, which includes more than 90,000 solar panels capable of generating up to 100 GWh of clean energy a year, is supported by a 10-year power purchase agreement with Genesis, one of New Zealand’s largest energy generators and retailers, having committed to purchase 100% of the plant’s output.

Genesis Chief Executive Malcolm Johns said the opening of the solar farm was an important milestone in delivering on the company’s long-term goal to reach 95% renewable generation by 2035.

“For New Zealand to reach net zero 2050 the country’s energy must become 60% electric, 95% renewable and available 100% of the time,” he said. “Solar has a clear role to play in this transition and we’re committed to expanding this area of our business.”

The Lauriston Solar Farm is the first to be developed by the Genesis and FRV Australia JV, which was formed in late 2021 to develop up to 500 MW of solar capacity throughout New Zealand.

Johns said lesson learned during the delivery of the Lauriston Solar Farm is being applied to other projects in the JV’s development pipeline.

These include a 67 MWp consented site near Leeston, also on the Canterbury Plains, and a 200 MWp early-stage development near Foxton on the North Island. the JV partners have also secured sites on the North Island for three solar farms with an expected combined capacity of 400 MW.

Genesis is also independently developing a 127 MWp consented site near Edgecumbe in the Bay of Plenty. That site is expected to start generating electricity in 2027.

The Lauriston Solar Farm it becomes New Zealand’s largest operating solar farm, edging out Lodestone Energy’s 42 MWp Te Herenga o Te Rā solar farm that came online in January.

Both are soon to overshadowed with developers announcing a string of larger-scale projects. Included among these is the 202 MW Tauhei Solar Farm being developed on the North Island by Harmony Energy and First Renewables, while Nova Energy has partnered with Meridian Energy to develop the 400 MW Te Rahui Solar Farm, also on the North Island.