Vena begins 320 MW expansion of Wandoan South solar and storage project

Vena Energy has announced it will commence construction of the 320 MW Wandoan South Solar 2 facility that forms the second stage of PV to be developed as part of the planned 1.1 GW Wandoan South renewable energy project.

The multi-stage project, being developed near Wandoan in Queensland’s southwest, includes the 168 MW Wandoan South Solar 1, which began commercial operation in April last year, and the100 MW / 150 MWh Wandoan South battery energy storage system that began operations in 2022.

Vena has plans to expand the solar component to up to 650 MW, and the battery component up to 450 MW.

Owen Sela, Head of Vena Energy Australia, said the Stage 2 solar facility marks another step in the company’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy in Queensland.

“Wandoan South Solar 2 will play a crucial role in Queensland’s rapidly evolving energy landscape, adding significant renewable generation capacity that will help power the state’s future while supporting Australia’s commitment to net zero by 2050,” he said, noting that the broader Wandoan South Project has “already delivered tangible economic and social benefits.”

Spanish group Gransolar’s construction subsidiary GRS has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Wandoan South Solar 2 project and will oversee the installation of more than 450,000 PV modules.

GRS Managing Director Jose Miguel Plaza said the contract follows their successful collaboration with Vena on Wandoan South Solar 1 and highlighted that the project will offer employment and economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

“Wandoan South Solar 2 will offer numerous opportunities for local communities, with significant economic benefits expected to flow to Queensland-based SMEs during construction,” he said.

Construction of the solar farm is expected to take about 23 months with the workforce expected to reach up to 400 people during peak construction.

Wandoan South Solar 2 is expected to come online in mid-2027 and when fully operational will produce approximately 700 GWh of clean energy annually.

Queensland government-owned renewable energy corporation CleanCo has signed up to buy the output under a long-term power purchase agreement.

CleanCo Chief Executive Officer Tom Metcalfe said the deal enables CleanCo to supply renewable energy from the project to some of Queensland’s largest industrial operations, supporting their decarbonisation goals and Queensland’s clean energy future.

“With construction now getting underway, the solar farm will soon be delivering real benefits for the Western Downs and beyond,” he said.

“CleanCo is uniquely positioned as the state’s only pumped hydro operator to store the energy from this project during the day and deliver it to Queenslanders when it’s needed the most during early evening and overnight.”

“We are backing an energy future that is affordable, reliable and sustainable, delivering long-term value to customers and communities across the state.”