Carnegie lands $2.1 million to progress wave power generation project in Spain

Western Australian-headquartered wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy reports its subsidiary Carnegie Technologies Spain (CTS) has received $2.1 million (USD 1.2 million) from the Spanish government.
The funds were granted through Spain’s inaugural competitive call of a program that supports innovative marine renewable energy projects in the country, called the RENMARINAS DEMOS Program, and will in turn support the CTS AGUAMARINA project, which is developing the first CETO unit to be deployed in Europe and advance the technology’s path toward commercialisation.
The funds follow an allocation granted in March 2025, which secured more than $545,000 in funding, also for the delivery and operation of a 400 kW version of its CETO wave power generation system in waters off the coast of Spain.
Named after a Greek sea goddess, CETO is a submerged buoy harnessing energy from ocean waves that sits a few meters below the surface of the ocean and converts wave energy into zero-emission electricity, which can be harness to provide a reliable energy source 24/7.
Receipt of the funds was facilitated by Export Finance Australia (EFA). The EFA recently backed an advanced payment guarantee bond for Carnegie Technologies Spain for the company’s AGUAMARINA Project.
The project aligns with Spain’s strategic Roadmap for the development of offshore wind and marine energy, targeting 40-60 MW of marine energy deployment by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.