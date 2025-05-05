South Australia dissolves Office of Hydrogen Power

Plans to build a large-scale hydrogen electrolyser and power plant near Whyalla in South Australia’s north are in tatters after the state government announced the standalone body that had been in charge of delivering the $593 million ($381.65 million) project has been dissolved.
In a statement to parliament, state Energy Minister Tom Koutsantonis said the Office of Hydrogen Power South Australia would “cease to function” and that its responsibilities would be transferred to the Department for Energy and Mining.
The office was established in 2022 to coordinate the state’s green hydrogen initiatives with the Whyalla project, being funded by the SA government under its Hydrogen Jobs Plan program, chief among its priorities.
The project, that was to comprise 250 MW of electrolysers and a 200 MW green hydrogen-fired power plant to help power GFG Alliance’s Whyalla steelworks, was shelved earlier this year following the financial collapse of the steelworks.
The state government opted to redirect the $593 million funding package set aside for the green hydrogen project to support the steelworks.
Koutsantonis told parliament the green hydrogen power plant has been “deferred” but the project was last month officially withdrawn from the Australian Energy Market Operator’s pipeline of projects.
Despite the shelving of the hydrogen plant and the disbanding of the Office of Hydrogen Power, Koutsantonis said the long-term need for a hydrogen production facility had not changed.
“Ultimately, one day you will need to have a hydrogen facility to decarbonise steel,” he said.
“That’ll depend entirely on who purchases the steelworks, what their time frames are for investment in direct iron reduction and electric arc furnace.”
It is understood the Port Bonython Hydrogen Hub, being developed by the state government with support from the federal government, will still be pursued.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.