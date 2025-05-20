Livium subsidiary broadens recycling agreement with EV major

Battery technology company Livium, through its subsidiary Envirostream Australia, has inked a new agreement with BYD Australia that expands the reach of a previously agreed contract to include the recycling of commercial vehicle batteries and battery energy storage systems in addition to electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Melbourne-headquartered Livium, formerly known as Lithium Australia, said the three-year agreement supersedes a previous deal with BYD and expands services to better address the Chinese company’s growing presence in the Australian market.

Livium Chief Executive Officer Simon Linge said the revised contract highlights the company’s growing status as a preferred partner for large-scale battery recycling.

“Expanding our recycling scope with the BYD Company group in Australia demonstrates the quality of Envirostream’s services,” he said. “In the short time working together our volume expectations have been exceeded, and we are excited to expand our partnership through this new agreement.”

BYD, which delivered a record 4.27 million EVs globally in 2024, has rapidly captured 14% of Australia’s EV market since entering in 2022.

BYD Australia General Manager Wing You said the partnership with Envirostream “will enable greater continuity in BYD’s battery recycling efforts, ensuring a greener future for Australians.”

Livium said the agreement aligns with its strategy to broaden its recycling material supply chain and it also ensures a stable and scalable source of batteries from both the EV and stationary battery energy storage sectors.

The two parties are also exploring opportunities to extend their partnership beyond Australia, with plans to expand lithium-ion battery recycling to New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, and the broader Oceania region.

In addition to the BYD deal, Envirostream recently secured a recycling contract with national metal recycling business Sell & Parker to dispose of materials containing embedded batteries through its facilities in Victoria.

Linge said the three-year agreement has “the potential to be Envirostream’s largest ever recycling contract on a revenue basis.” The contract is expected to generate at least $3 million (USD 1.92 million) over the next 12 months and “in excess of” $5 million across the life of the agreement.