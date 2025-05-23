Green switchgear supports Victorian university’s net zero target

France-headquartered industrial technology giant Schneider Electric is supporting La Trobe University, Melbourne achieve its net zero by 2029 target with the installation of advanced modular switchgear to monitor the university’s urban solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS)

Schneider has upgraded existing switchboards to integrate a 2.5 MW / 4.5 MWh BESS and 2.9 MW solar farm and installed its SM AirSeT switchgear to extend the system’s lifecycle by an additional decade, from 30 to 40 years, monitored via Scheider’s built-in internet-of-things (IoT) solution.

The SM AirSeT technology is greenhouse gas (GHG) sulfur-hexafluoride(SF 6 )-free air-insulated switchgear for medium-voltage (MV) secondary distribution installations in commercial and industrial buildings, and the utilities sectors.

Regarded as safe and reliable, SF 6 has traditionally been used to insulate and break electrical current in high and MV but it’s GHG implications are dangerous for the environment, which Schneider addresses by innovating the same functionality in a load break switch without the need to use SF 6 .

Using a combination of pure air and vacuum technology called shunt vacuum interruption (SVI), the product’s current break produces no alternative gases or toxic by-products. The AirSeT also removes the need for SF 6 end-of-life treatment.

Componentary includes a next generation CompoDrive mechanism, which allows up to 10,000 operations, accommodating more switching linked to intermittent generation from distributed energy resources (DERs).

Schneider Electric Power Systems Vice President James Hunt said La Trobe University’s solar and battery installation exemplifies the power of partnerships and necessary collaboration to drive decarbonisation and innovation with impact.

“We are proud to contribute to La Trobe’s vision of a net zero carbon emissions future and deliver solutions that make a tangible difference to the university’s operations, the broader community, and the environment,” Hunt said.

The SM AirSeT installation will enhance La Trobe’s renewable energy generation and storage projects, which reduce a minimum of 69,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the environment and improve its overall power and operational efficiency, ensuring reliable energy distribution from its solar farm.