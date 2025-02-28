Government revels in record renewable investment and declining emissions

Recent data released by the federal government and the Clean Energy Regulator have identified record delivery of renewable energy investment and declining emissions in Australia.

Details are set out in the September 2024 Quarterly Update of Australia’s National Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory, the latest Quarterly Carbon Market Reports (QCMR), and National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) data, released by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) and the Clean Energy Regulator.

The reports show in 2024, Australia produced more renewable electricity than ever before, with 92,700 GWh of renewable energy going into grids across the country, which is an increase of more than 30% since 2021, with a record 46% of the electricity in the grid renewable in the last quarter of 2024.

Daily records for renewable generation were also set with over 75% of electricity in the National Energy Market (NEM) coming from renewables on 6 November 2024, and 85% renewables in Western Australia on 17 November.

A record amount of solar, wind and other renewables came online across 2024, reaching 7.5 GW capacity, up from 5.3 GW in 2023. The amount of large-scale generation accredited was an Australian record at 4.3 GW, as was 3.2 GW of rooftop solar.

Renewable investment continues at pace with an additional $9 billion (USD 5.5 billion) of projects reaching financial investment decision in 2024, which will deliver an extra 4.3 GW of new large-scale capacity once built and estimated to deliver more than 10,000 new construction and installation jobs.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the federal government’s plan is working and emissions are now lower than when the previous government left office, and renewable investment into the energy grid is at record levels.

“Collectively, Australia must stay the course and continue to lift our efforts to increase these reductions to 2030 and beyond,” Bowen said.

“In contrast, Peter Dutton wants to cut critical services to fund a $600 billion nuclear plan which would be a sledgehammer to our climate progress.”

Bowen added Opposition leader Peter Dutton wants to extend aging, unreliable coal fired power stations for decades while he works out how to build nuclear reactors.

“With households, business and industry paying the price with higher bills and reduced reliability,” Bowen said.

Emissions

On emissions, the September 2024 Quarterly Update shows total emissions across all sectors were 0.5% or 2.2 million tonnes lower than the same period in 2023.

This is 7 million tonnes lower than the last year under the previous government (year to March 2022), which had lower than usual emissions due to COVID shutdowns.

With the transport sector continuing its post-COVID recovery, transport emissions were nine million tonnes higher than in the year to March 2022, which New Vehicle Efficiency Standards (NVES) commenced 1 January 2025 should address.

Outside transport, other energy and industrial emissions are down 16 million tonnes over the same period.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Australia’s total greenhouse gas emissions are now 29% below 2005 levels – the base year for Australia’s 2030 Paris Agreement target. The most recent emissions projections show emissions will continue reducing to 42.6% below 2005 levels by 2030.

In three years, the federal government has put the nation on track to meet its legislated targets – including through reforms such as those to the Safeguard Mechanism, which works to reduce emissions from Australia’s largest polluters.

This is reinforced by NGER data for 2023–24 which shows a reduction in direct emissions compared to 2022–23 for facilities such as electricity generators, retailers, and includes emissions not covered by the Safeguard Mechanism.

The Safeguard Mechanism is the government’s policy for reducing emission at Australia’s largest industrial facilities.

The reports follow independent Climate Change Authority (CCA) analysis showing a pivot away from renewables to extend coal and build nuclear energy would lead to two billion tonnes more pollution to 2050.

A government statement says this is equivalent to 200 years of domestic aviation emissions and shows that under Peter Dutton, Australia would be abandoning climate action.