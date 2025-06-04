China launches world’s first grid-forming sodium-ion battery storage plant

The Baochi Energy Storage Station in Yunnan integrates lithium and sodium-ion technologies at scale, a global first, aiming to stabilise renewable energy and cut costs as China accelerates its energy transition.

Image: China Southern Grid Energy Storage

Share

From ESS News

China Southern Power Grid (CSG) announced on May 26 the commissioning of the Baochi Energy Storage Station in Wenshan, Yunnan province — a national pilot project and the first large-scale hybrid lithium-sodium battery energy storage facility in China. The plant is also the world’s first to deploy a grid-forming sodium-ion battery system.

With a total investment of more than $98 million (CNY 460 million) and occupying 34,000 m2, the Baochi plant is designed for an installed capacity of 200 MW/400 MWh. Based on a dual daily charge-discharge cycle, it can regulate up to 580 GWh annually — enough to power 270,000 households, with 98% of its energy sourced from renewables. The facility supports more than 30 local wind and solar power stations, alleviating the impact of intermittent supply and facilitating the integration of high shares of renewables into the grid.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Mannum battery joins South Australia commissioning pipeline
03 June 2025 Another big battery in South Australia has moved into the commissioning phase with energy infrastructure company Epic Energy announcing that the 200 M...