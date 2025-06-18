Philippines reveals timeline for 10 GW renewables auction

The Philippines Department of Energy (DOE) has revealed that it has launched the fourth round of its GEA-4 program to accelerate renewable energy development and integration across the country.

The renewables procurement process began with the issuance of an initial notice on March 29, 2025, followed by advisory updates on May 28 and June 11.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) posted the Green Energy Auction Reserve Prices on June 13, setting the price caps for bids in GEA-4, according to the DOE. Registration for qualified suppliers opened on June 16 and will close on June 20.

The DOE has outlined a detailed timeline of activities, including pre-bid evaluations from June 23 to June 27, notification of qualified bidders by July 2, and a pre-bid conference scheduled for July 25 to July 28. Submission of bid bonds is due between Aug. 12 and Aug. 27, and the auction itself will take place on Sept. 2.

The DOE will validate submitted bids from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, with approval and issuance of subscription offers targeted by Sept. 30. The award process, including DOE secretary approval and issuance of certificates, is expected to conclude by Jan. 9, 2026.

GEA-4 offers more than 10 GW of solar and wind capacity, with projects expected to begin commercial operations between 2026 and 2029. The auction aims to increase the renewable energy share in the Philippines’ power mix, improve grid reliability, and bolster energy security, the DOE said.

The department said it is committed to running a transparent, competitive procurement process designed to attract investment and support the country’s sustainable energy goals.

Earlier this year, the government revealed that the third green energy auction (GEA‑3) had drawn 7.5 GW of bids, mainly driven by pumped‑hydro storage and far exceeding its 4.65 GW target.

