Amazon commits to 430 MW of solar and BESS power purchase agreements

Amazon Australia has signed nine power purchase agreements (PPAs) that include three utility-scale solar and battery hybrids, four distributed solar-battery projects, and the new battery at Mokoan Solar Farm, committing stable revenues to 430 MW of renewable energy.

Danish renewables developer European Energy had previously signed a PPA with Amazon for the Mokoan solar farm in June 2025, when the tech giant had also pledged $20 billion (USD 14.3 billion) to 2029 to expand Australian cloud computing,

Three of the nine new projects are located across New South Wales (NSW) and include the Sweden-headquartered developer OX2’s 135 MW Muswellbrook solar farm and 135 MW / 270 MWh battery storage.

Also in NSW, PPAs are signed with the Spain-based developer X-ELIO’s 90 MW Forest Glen solar farm and 25 MW / 25 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and Sydney-based Anza Power’s 4.95 MW Stanbridge solar farm with 20 MWh battery storage.

Along with three wind farms in Victoria, two Anza-owned 4.95 MW solar farms and 20 MWh BESS have new Amazon Australia PPAs at Barnawartha North and Mooroopna, as does the 40 MW / 80 MWh BESS being added to Denmark-headquartered clean energy company European Energy Australia’s 58 MW Mokoan solar farm.

Once operational, the 20 renewable energy projects will provide almost 1 GW (990 MW) of new renewable energy capacity, which is enough to power the equivalent of more than 500,000 Australian households annually.

The company said it has invested an estimated $2.8 billion in renewable energy projects across Australia since 2020, making it the largest corporate purchaser of carbon-free energy in Australia for 2025, according to BloombergNEF data.