CleanPeak Energy to acquire Sustainable Energy Infrastructure portfolio

Sydney-based renewable energy company CleanPeak Energy Holdings has agreed to acquire Adelaide-headquartered owner and developer of solar and battery assets Sustainable Energy Infrastructure (SEI).
Owned and backed by a consortium of Australian superannuation funds, including Commonwealth Bank Group Super and MTAA Super, SEI predominantly develops sub-5 MW projects, in partnership with South Australian (SA) renewable energy company YES Group.
Its portfolio includes 14 completed solar farms; seven each in SA and New South Wales (NSW), one in Victoria, and seven battery energy storage systems (BESS), comprising seven in SA and one in Victoria.
CleanPeak says its operating portfolio consists of over 40 MW of rooftop solar, 100 MW of utility solar projects and 35 MWh of battery projects, as well as microgrids providing energy and thermal services. with a further 100 MW of solar and 300 MWh of battery projects in the pipeline.
CleanPeak grew its portfolio by 25 MW of solar and 100 MWh of battery storage in January 2026 with the acquisition of five solar farm developments in NSW from Sydney-based clean energy developer Fortitude Renewables.
Scheduled to be operational in 2027, the former Fortitude assets will produce 90 GWh of energy per annum.
In mid-2025, global investment firm KKR committed $500 million (USD 359 million) to partner with CleanPeak and assist its distribution energy platform’s rapid growth.
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