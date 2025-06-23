CleanPeak completes $465 million refinancing deal

CleanPeak Energy has announced that its funding vehicle CPE Renewable Investment Unit Trust (CPERI), a joint venture with Igneo Infrastructure Partners, has successfully completed a $465 million (USD 300 million) debt refinancing of its portfolio of energy assets, including behind- and front-of-meter solar and battery energy storage systems, embedded networks and multi-utility precincts.

The new financing is expected to support the continued development of the CPERI portfolio, including the construction of battery energy storage systems to be co-located with existing solar assets.

Sydney-based CleanPeak said the projects that will benefit from the transaction are currently in the final design and development phases with financial close expected in fiscal year 2026. Specific details about the projects were not made available.

Established in 2018, CleanPeak’s portfolio of energy assets includes 10 solar farms – five of which are operational and five under development – more than 50 MW of rooftop solar and 35 MWh of battery energy storage either in operation or under development. The generation and storage portfolio is supported by a series of long-term energy sale contracts with commercial, industrial and residential customers.

In a statement, CleanPeak said CPERI currently “has more than $600 million in assets and this refinancing underscores the success in development of the CPERI portfolio of assets and CleanPeak’s ongoing commitment as operator of the portfolio.”

The new debt facility involved a refinancing of four individual debt facilities into a single portfolio facility with a capex feature to support future growth. The lenders included existing financiers CBA, ANZ and OCBC, and also included three new providers in Westpac, National Australia Bank and MUFG.