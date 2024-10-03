Photon Energy sells three New South Wales assets to CleanPeak Energy

Amsterdam-based renewables developer Photon Energy has sold three projects 680 kilometres apart in New South Wales to Australian gen-tailer CleanPeak Energy.

Two are the operational Leeton and Fivebough solar farms located 2.7 kilometres outside Leeton in the Riverina, and the third, an under-development hybrid solar and battery site in the state’s north at Boggabri.

The 36-hectare Leeton and Fivebough solar farms have been operational since 2022 and have a combined capacity of 14.5 MWp, generating more than 26 GWh of electricity annually.

Built adjacent to each other using single-axis tracking and bi-facial solar modules, generation is sent via 5 MW grid connections to the Essential Energy distribution network.

The 21-hectare, shovel-ready Boggabri, 8.2 MWp solar and 10.9 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project is located 400 kilometres inland west of Coffs Harbour in the state’s north.

Photon Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Georg Hotar said the sale of the assets to CleanPeak Energy is part of the company’s refocus on the development and deployment of energy storage technologies.

“By investing in energy storage, we aim to address one of the most critical challenges in the renewable energy sector – ensuring that clean energy is available whenever it is needed,” Hotar said.

CleanPeak Chief Executive Officer Philip Graham said the Leeton and Fivebough solar farms are great assets that will support the rapidly growing CleanPeak retail operation.

“The land available at the site is perfect for the development of a large-scale battery which will improve the reliability and consistency of output from the site. This transaction is another example of our company moving quickly to capitalise on high quality assets that fit well within our portfolio,” Graham said.

In August 2024, CleanPeak purchased the 4.95 MW Carawatha and Uranquinty solar and BESS projects in the Riverina from Japan-headquartered developer Bison Energy Group.

The sale of Leeton, Fivebough and Boggabri is expected to close in October 2024.