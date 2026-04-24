Australia Post sorts mega hub energy needs with 450 kW solar / 300 kWh BESS

Australia Post has installed a 450 kW rooftop solar system and 300 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at its largest $200 million air and speed hub at Brisbane Airport.

The 78,000 square metre facility known as Mookin-Yaba (Home of the Message Stick, in the traditional language of the Yuggera and Quandamooka Nation) accommodates approximately 500 staff with the onsite solar system and BESS helping the company to achieve its renewable energy targets.

For the first time at a processing site, Australia Post will also own and maintain the BESS to store excess electricity from the solar system and help reduce reliance on the grid.

The installation is part of Australia Post’s broader strategy to integrate renewable energy across its network, which already includes over 11.5 MW of owned solar capacity across various sites as of mid-2025.

Its 2025 annual report says an energy efficiency program was launched in 2010 with the goal to improve energy performance and increase renewable electricity use.

“Between 2019 and 2025, grid electricity use declined by 14%, while on-site solar capacity increased by 152% to 11.6 MW, reducing our reliance on grid electricity.”

The company expanded its solar capacity by 1.2 MW in 2025 across 11 Queensland sites, and added battery storage where feasible, which are forecast to deliver carbon savings of over 1,720 tonnes annually.