Fronius launches new battery to boost energy independence in Australia

With the new storage solution, Fronius now offers a full end-to-end package for solar power users in Australia.

Fronius has unveiled its new battery storage solution in Australia, marking a strategic expansion of its solar offering. The Fronius Reserva enables households and small businesses to store solar energy and operate independently from the power grid, even during blackouts.

The new system is designed to work in tandem with the company’s existing hybrid inverters and monitoring tools, forming an integrated energy solution from a single provider. Until now, Fronius customers in Australia had to rely on third-party storage systems.

The battery is DC-coupled and high-voltage, offering storage capacities from 6.3 kWh to 15.8 kWh with two to five modules per tower. Up to four battery towers can be connected in parallel to achieve a maximum of 63 kWh. This makes it suitable for everything from family homes to commercial operations with higher energy demands. A modular, floor-mounted setup ensures a quick and easy installation.

The Reserva is compatible with the Fronius Primo GEN24 Plus, the Symo GEN24 Plus, and the upcoming Verto Plus inverters. It includes full backup power and black start capabilities, ensuring continued operation during outages. The company says Tthis function is particularly relevant for areas with unstable grid access or growing concerns around energy security.

Durability is a core feature for all Fronius products and the Reserva is no exception, according to the company. The IP65-rated unit withstands temperatures from –20 C to +55 C, making it suitable for Australia’s varied climate, from humid coastlines to arid inland regions.

In terms of safety and sustainability, the Reserva battery uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, which are free of cobalt and known for their thermal stability and long lifespan. The company says that the battery comes with a 10-year warranty for customers’ added peace of mind.

Data security is also part of the system’s design. User information is stored on European servers under strict GDPR compliance, with regular audits and developer training.

Australia continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets for home solar and battery storage. With over 3.7 GW of inverter output already installed nationwide, Fronius is positioning the Reserva as a locally supported solution that aligns with growing demand for resilient, self-managed energy systems.

For more information about the Fronius Reserva and where to find a Fronius Authorised Sales Partner, visit the company website.