Arctech strengthens presence in Australian market

Solar tracker and racking solutions manufacturer Arctech is strengthening its presence in the Australian market, celebrating the grand opening of a new Sydney office and announcing significant new partnerships to build a sustainable and trusted presence in Australia.

At the recent All Energy Australia event, Seen Chen, General Manager of the Australian Region for Arctech, said the company is transitioning from being a “supplier” to being a “local partner” in the market. He said that Arctech has been working since 2019 to build local, technical, and service teams. The new partnership the company announced with TAFE Queensland, the state’s largest vocational education and training institution, “is not just for serving our own projects but aims to cultivate future talent for the entire Australian renewable energy industry.”

Through the initiative, Arctech will establish a dedicated training center at a TAFE Queensland campus, which will include a miniature, but fully functional, large-scale solar farm on-site. For most of the year, TAFE Queensland trade students and apprentices will use this facility for hands-on training, giving them invaluable practical experience on real-world technology. At other times, Seen said Arctech will use the same setup to train and certify its own installers and those from partner companies.

Arctech also announced a strategic cooperation with DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider. Seen said, “This partnership aims to ensure that the design of our Skyline II tracker model complies with key structural standards required in Australia. Its goal is to address the market’s need for proven performance and builds a brand image rooted in trust, professionalism, and technical excellence.”

Arctech Chairman/President Hao Cai emphasized, “We have proved ourselves in the rest of the world and we have solutions particularly suitable for the Australia market.” At the All Energy event, the company signed agreements with local O&M providers to ensure that Arctech’s clients receive prompt and expert support throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Pedro Magalhaes, Arctech’s General Manager Europe, said that the company’s 100 GW of global installations to date have provided experience in many markets and conditions. “We have installations in rain forests, deserts, high wind-speed areas, in snow, and in mountain ranges, so we have gained a slew of experiences that really provided knowledge in how to identify patterns, despite specific geography, and be able to replicate that experience in any environment.”

Seen added that Arctech leverages its global R&D platform to conduct customized design and validation for Australia’s complex terrain and climate conditions, including Category C high-wind regions. “This is precisely the foundation that allows us to provide solutions for nearly 600 MW of projects in Australia,” according to Seen.